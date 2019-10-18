Phil Mickelson hits the pin with 353-yard drive to par-four 14th at CJ Cup

1:08 Phil Mickelson almost makes a rare albatross hole-in-one as his stunning drive to the par-four 14th at the CJ Cup hits the pin over 350 yards away. Phil Mickelson almost makes a rare albatross hole-in-one as his stunning drive to the par-four 14th at the CJ Cup hits the pin over 350 yards away.

Phil Mickelson lived up to his "Phil the Thrill" nickname as he almost made an albatross hole-in-one during the second round of the CJ Cup in Korea.

Mickelson did not hold back with his driver at the 353-yard par-four 14th and pitched his ball on the green as the players in the group ahead cleared the way for the left-hander to let fly.

Mickelson's stunning shot left him a tap-in for eagle

Anticipation of a sensational ace heightened as his ball rolled towards the hole, but it hit the flagstick full on and had a little too much pace to drop, instead settling a few inches from the cup for a tap-in eagle.

Mickelson, who is in danger of falling out of the world's top 50 for the first time since 1993, duly rattled in his putt for a two before the group on the green completed the hole, but the veteran left-hander would bogey the next two holes before a birdie at the last salvaged a level-par 72.

The current world No 47 heads into the weekend on two under par, 11 strokes behind halfway leader Justin Thomas.

Watch the video above to see how close Mickelson came to a rare albatross hole-in-one in Korea. Live coverage of the CJ Cup continues over the weekend, only on Sky Sports Golf.