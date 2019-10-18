Brooks Koepka withdraws from CJ Cup with knee injury

Brooks Koepka was 13 strokes behind leader Justin Thomas

Defending champion Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from the CJ Cup with a knee injury, the PGA Tour has confirmed.

There was no immediate confirmation of the seriousness of the injury, how long the world No 1 could be ruled out for and whether or not he will feature at the WGC-HSBC Champions in China, which tees off on October 28 with a $10m (£7.7m) purse.

At the CJ Cup on Friday, Koepka made only two birdies against five bogeys as he carded a 75 to leave himself 13 strokes behind leader Justin Thomas at the halfway stage, and he opted against starting the third round on Saturday.

Thomas shot a nine-under 63 to take a two-stroke lead after 36 holes, putting himself in position to win his second PGA Tour event in South Korea in three years.

South Korean-born New Zealander Danny Lee (66) was in a tie for second place with first-round leader Byeong Hun An (69).