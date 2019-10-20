CJ Cup: Justin Thomas claims two-shot victory over Danny Lee
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 20/10/19 9:36am
Justin Thomas came through a final-day battle with Danny Lee to register a two-shot victory at the CJ Cup in South Korea.
Final leaderboard
Thomas posted a five-under 67 at Nine Bridges to end the week on 20 under and win the event for the second time in three years, while Lee's final-round 69 saw the New Zealander claim second.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland
Three birdies in the last four holes lifted Hideki Matsuyama into a share of third alongside Cameron Smith and Gary Woodland, while Tyrrell Hatton finished seven strokes back in tied-sixth with home favourite Byeong Hun An.
"Other than that bogey on 17, I really feel like I did everything I needed to do to win the tournament today," Thomas said. "It's very reassuring knowing that I could hit those shots when I needed to the entire day when I felt like the heat was on the whole day."
Thomas started the day in a share of the lead but moved ahead with two birdies in his opening three holes, before a two-shot swing at the fourth saw Lee pick up a shot to move into the share of the lead.
Lee briefly held the outright advantage with a birdie at the seventh but Thomas bounced back with a birdie at the next, before the pair exchanged gains at the ninth to reach the turn tied for the lead.
PGA Tour Golf
October 21, 2019, 7:00pm
Live on
Both players posted a birdie-four at the 12th and Thomas added another at the 14th to move ahead, with the American's lead doubling when Lee missed a 10-footer to save par at the 15th.
Lee extended the gap after going from bunker to bunker on his way to blemish at the 16th, as Thomas recovered from a two-putt bogey at the 17th to match the New Zealander's birdie at the last and secure his 11th PGA Tour title.
Matsuyama posted a seven-under 65 to move alongside Woodland and Smith on 15 under, while a birdie-birdie finish saw Mickelson end the week in tied-31st and ensure that he will stay in the world's top 50.