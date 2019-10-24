Zozo Championship: Weather forces second-round postponement

Tiger Woods shares the ZOZO Championship lead with Gary Woodland

The second round of the Zozo Championship in Japan has been postponed due to heavy rain.

The inaugural tournament got underway at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba near Tokyo on Thursday.

Play will now resume at 10.30pm UK time on Friday.

Tiger Woods, who is making his first PGA Tour start undergoing knee surgery in August, shares the lead with Gary Woodland after posting a six-under 64 on the opening day. Local favourite Hideki Matsuyama is one stroke behind the pair.

Woods can equal Sam Snead's all-time record of 82 PGA Tour victories with a win this week.

The event is part of three tournaments that make up the PGA Tour's Asia Swing, including the CJ Cup in South Korea - won last week by Justin Thomas - and the HSBC Champions in Shanghai next week.

Organisers said more than 20,000 fans attended the opening day of the tournament.