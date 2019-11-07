Challenge Tour Grand Final: Rhys Enoch one off lead in Mallorca

Rhys Enoch is challenging for promotion onto the European Tour

Rhys Enoch made a strong start in his pursuit of securing a European Tour card by getting within a shot of the early lead at the Challenge Tour Grand Final.

Latest leaderboard Challenge Tour Grand Final

The leading 15 players on the season-long Road to Mallorca Rankings after this week's event secure promotion to the European Tour, with the Welshman moving inside that projected mark after an opening-round 69.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Enoch sits alongside Spain's Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez in tied-second on two under, as Francesco Laporta birdied three of his final four holes to move into a one-shot advantage.

Laporta started the week second in the season-long standings

"There are plenty of different outcomes, but I'm focused on winning really," said Enoch, who started the week 25th in the standings. "Second would probably be enough if I'm on my own, but then I'm relying on a lot of other people. I've just got to try and win because that takes care of it, so that's my aim."

English trio Jack Senior, Dale Whitnell and Matthew Jordan share fourth spot alongside Denmark's Martin Simonsen, with only eight of the 45-man field breaking par at Club de Golf Alcanada.

Whitnell is projected to requite a top-two finish to break into the top 15 in the standings

Road to Mallorca leader Calum Hill posted a two-over 73 and Richard Bland, who started the week third in the standings, a further stroke back in a share of 23rd position.

Wales' Oliver Farr, who came into the Grand Final holding the 15th and final European Tour card, overcame a triple bogey and a double bogey to post a one-over 72 and sit in a share of 11th spot.

European Challenge Tour Golf Live on

Follow the Challenge Tour season finale with daily highlights on Sky Sports Golf. Highlights of each round will be shown every evening from 11.30pm.