Ai Suzuki eases to Japan Classic victory

Ai Suzuki carded a bogey-free, five-under 67 to win the TOTO Japan Classic by three strokes and secure her first LPGA Tour victory.

The 25-year-old started the third and final round with a three-shot cushion at the Seta Golf Course and she maintained her grip on the tournament with birdies at the second, fifth, sixth and seventh.

After a run of 10 straight pars, Suzuki then made her fifth birdie of the day on the par-five 18th hole to finish on 17-under 199, three ahead of South Korea's Hyo Joo Kim, who closed with a best-of-the-day 66.

Suzuki is the second successive Japanese winner of the Japan Classic following Nasa Hataoka. With the win, Suzuki, a regular on the JLPGA with five victories this season, becomes eligible for LPGA Tour membership.

Suzuki celebrates after birdieing the 18th to wrap up her victory

Australian Minjee Lee finished in third place on 11-under 205 after shooting a 68 in the final event of the LPGA Tour's Asia Swing.

Jennifer Kupcho of the United States tied for fourth with Jin Yang of China after a 68 left her seven strokes back.

Gaby Lopez, who started the final round in second place, offset a pair of birdies with two bogeys for an even-par 72 which left the Mexican tied for sixth place with three others, including two-time Japan Classic winner Shanshan Feng (70).

Mel Reid (70) finished joint-20th on four under, with fellow Englishwoman Bronte Law (69) back in joint-45th on level par.

Lexi Thompson, making her first start since the Indy Women in Tech Championship in September, tied for 24th place after a closing 71.