European Tour chief insists there are no safety fears for Hong Kong Open

Keith Pelley insists the Hong Kong Open is safe to go ahead

The Hong Kong Open will go ahead as scheduled later this month after European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley insisted the safety of players, staff and spectators would not be under threat.

The civil unrest in Hong Kong this year has led to a number of other sporting events being called off, but Pelley is confident that the first event of the 2019/20 European Tour season will be unaffected.

Pelley believes the venue, Fanling Golf Club to the north of Hong Kong city, is far enough away from the scene of many violent clashes between protesters and police authorities and is adamant there is no security risk.

Patrick Reed is looking forward to competing in Hong Kong

Henrik Stenson said last week that he had no concerns over playing in the event, and his view was backed up by former Masters champion Patrick Reed.

In an interview with the Press Association, Pelley said: "There are some events that are continuing and some that aren't, ours is one of the events that is continuing.

"The only thing that we have checked with our security advisers is the safety of the players and the safety of our staff, and neither are at risk.

"There are a couple of events that were happening right in the area (of the protests) but Fanling is not in that area. We'll monitor it on a weekly basis but we're comfortable with the tournament going ahead."

Reed, when asked if he had any safety concerns, also told PA: "No, not at all. I talked to the European Tour, the tournament director and it's completely safe to go over.

"Of course our team's watching it closely but at the end of the day I feel completely safe. I absolutely love going to Hong Kong and you get protests everywhere.

Henrik Stenson has played down safety fears

"It doesn't matter what city you're in, what state, what country, there's always going to be a bad spot. Just be mindful of where you're going at all times and when you do that, you don't have to worry about anything.

"I've been going to Hong Kong for years and every time it's been an absolutely amazing experience and I look forward to getting back there and playing some good golf."