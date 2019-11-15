Tommy Fleetwood hoping for late challenge for Race to Dubai victory

2:50 Tommy Fleetwood reflects on a second-round 69 at the Nedbank Golf Challenge and discusses his hopes of winning the Race to Dubai. Tommy Fleetwood reflects on a second-round 69 at the Nedbank Golf Challenge and discusses his hopes of winning the Race to Dubai.

Tommy Fleetwood is trying to put thoughts about challenging for Race to Dubai victory to one side after moving into contention at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Fleetwood started the penultimate event of the year 10th in the season-long standings, with the Englishman requiring a victory in one of the final two tournaments to have any realistic chance of ending the campaign as European No 1.

The 2017 Race to Dubai champion, who can move as high as second in the rankings with a win in Sun City, posted a second-round 69 at Gary Player CC to stay within five strokes of halfway leader Zander Lombard.

"I think with the way it sets up now, these last few weeks are so big, anything can happen," Fleetwood told Sky Sports. "I'm trying not to think about it too much.

"Last year I didn't really set out with that in mind and when I got close I tried to force it at the end, trying to make sure that you're playing from those kind of experiences that you've had.

Fleetwood is still looking for his first victory of 2019

"I've got two weeks left of this year and that's it. I've got certain targets in mind to do myself, nothing to do with results or anything. I think if I can do that, I'll sleep easy at night and we'll see if the results come.

"It would be great to play next week and get there with a chance. The last two years I've been lucky enough where I've teed it up on Thursday and been right in there all the way to the end and I just think it's such an amazing feeling and it's a privilege, really, to be playing that final event with a chance to do something special in your career."

Fleetwood shares fourth spot with Sweden's Marcus Kinhult, while Race to Dubai leader Bernd Wiesberger heads into the weekend seven strokes off the pace in a share of ninth spot.

"It [Race to Dubai victory] is not in the forefront," Wiesberger told Sky Sports. "I'm very aware of what's ahead and the chance I've got next week. At the end of the day, it's six months of golf which I put 100 per cent in.

Wiesberger is in the group on four under after a second-round 69

"If I do it every day then regardless of the outcome, I'll be proud, proud of the season, proud of everyone who supported me this year. That's all we can do.

"Obviously we try to go as well prepared into every round, every tournament going forward. Looking forward to what's ahead in the next couple of days."

