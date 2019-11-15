Thomas Detry saved from water by a pole at Nedbank Golf Challenge

0:49 Thomas Detry was saved when his tee shot - which was heading for the water - was stopped by a pole! Thomas Detry was saved when his tee shot - which was heading for the water - was stopped by a pole!

Thomas Detry suffered an expensive finish to his second round at the Nedbank Golf Challenge, although needed an incredible escape to avoid further damage.

The Belgian heads into the weekend four strokes off the pace after a one-under 71 at Gary Player CC, where he was fortunate not to slip further down the leaderboard.

Detry briefly led with four holes to play but trailed Zander Lombard by a shot by the time he reached the par-four 17th, where he sprayed his tee shot left of the fairway and into the hazard.

The 26-year-old reloaded at the tee for another attempt - his third shot - and saw his next drive seemingly heading for the water again, only to see it take an incredible kick off a flag pole and canon back into play.

Detry is chasing a maiden European Tour victory

Detry was then able to pitch out from the rough with his fourth shot and two-putt to salvage a double-bogey, with the world No 161 then going on to drop another shot at the par-four last.

