Presidents Cup: Injured Brooks Koepka replaced by Rickie Fowler

Brooks Koepka needs more time to recover from his knee injury

Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from next month's Presidents Cup in Melbourne and will be replaced by Rickie Fowler in the Team USA line-up.

Koepka is still not ready to return to competitive golf as he continues his recovery from a knee injury that became apparent when he withdrew from the CJ Cup in Korea last month.

Koepka pulled out of the CJ Cup in Korea and remains sidelined

The world No 1 issued a statement detailing his regret at being unable to travel to Australia to make his second appearance in the competition, revealing he still requires "more time to heal".

Fowler will now win his third Presidents Cup cap having been overlooked for a captains pick by Woods, who selected himself and along with US Open champion Gary Woodland, Tony Finau and Patrick Reed.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

"Today, I am announcing my withdrawal from the US Presidents Cup Team because of my knee injury," said Koepka. "I notified captain Tiger Woods that despite constant medical care and rehab, I am not able to play golf at this time. I consider it to be a high honour to be part of the 2019 team and I regret not being able to compete.

"Since my injury in Korea, I have been in constant contact with Tiger and assured him that I was making every effort to be 100 per cent in time for the Presidents Cup in Australia. However, I need more time to heal."

Woods will now be without the world No 1 in Melbourne

Woods admitted the news was a blow to his team's chances of retaining the trophy, but he has every confidence that Fowler's experience will benefit the holders in the contest, which takes place at Royal Melbourne from December 12-15.

"Brooks and I talked, and he's disappointed that he won't be able to compete," said Woods. "I told him to get well soon, and that we're sorry he won't be with us in Australia. He would clearly be an asset both on the course and in the team room.

Rickie Fowler has been added to the US team

"I spoke to Rickie and he has agreed to join the US team. Rickie has played on a couple of Presidents Cup teams, was someone seriously considered for a pick and is well respected and liked by his team-mates. I know he's going to do a great job for us.

"We're all excited about this year's event. The course is outstanding, the fans will be loud and we're playing against great competitors. We're ready to go."

Fowler missed out on a captain's pick

Fowler, who was unbeaten in his four matches at Liberty National two years ago, added: "When I heard Brooks wasn't going to be ready to play, I was bummed for him and the team. Then I got a call from both Brooks and Tiger. I was humbled and excited to be given the chance.

"These team events have been some of the most memorable weeks of my career. To be picked by Tiger to compete with him and the rest of the team is very special. It is impossible to replace the world's No 1, but I can assure my team-mates and American golf fans that I will be prepared and ready to do my part to bring home the Presidents Cup."