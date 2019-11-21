European Tour Qualifying School: 28 players secure their cards

Gregory Havret was among the players to secure their European Tour cards

Former US Open runner-up Gregory Havret and 2015 Open de Italia champion Rikard Karlberg were among the 28 players to secure their cards at the European Tour Qualifying School Final Stage.

Final leaderboard European Tour Qualifying School Final Stage

The top 25 players and ties after the six-round contest earned their European Tour cards next season, with Benjamin Poke taking top spot with a six-stroke victory at Lumine Golf Club.

Poke, who has just finished his maiden season on the European Tour Challenge Tour, followed rounds of 67, 67, 69, 67, and 69 with a final-round 64 to extend his winning margin.

Poke ended the week on 25 under in Spain

Havret ended the week on 19 under and in second, while Karlberg holed a 50-foot putt on the final hole to finish in a tie for 25th place and claim the final card.

"I've played a few years on Tour and I've learned about the pressure and I've learned that you need to hit the shots, even if you're nervous," said Karlberg, who missed all of 2018 with a serious infection and depression.

A 45-foot putt to get your European Tour card....



"The euphoria I felt was just happiness. I don't think anyone really likes this week. It's horrible. It's pressure all week and you're walking with tension and you don't have much room for error."

Spain's Alejandro Canizares and Indian S.S.P Chawrasia claimed third and fourth respectively, while 18-year-old Dane Rasmus Højgaard overcame an opening-round 74 to finish in a share of fifth.

Canizares (left) posted a final-round 67

Johannes Veerman bounced back from successive 74s over the first two rounds to end the week in tied-13th, while Sihwan Kim jumped 38 places to tied-17th with a final-round 63.

The new European Tour season begins on Thursday November 28 at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa, live on Sky Sports Golf.