Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship: Watch on Sky Sports

The budding golf stars of the future competed at the 2019 Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship, with extended coverage on Sky Sports Golf.

The North Course at Quinta do Lago in the Algarve hosted the annual event, which has future Ryder Cup star Matt Fitzpatrick and Solheim Cup winner Mel Reid among its former winners.

This time around saw Ben Schmidt creating tournament history with a record-breaking 15-shot win the 54-hole boys event, posting rounds of 68, 69 and 69 over the three days.

Schmidt sits inside the top 10 of the world amateur rankings.

The Rotherham Golf Club member, 17, only posted one bogey over the final two rounds to end the week on 10 under, with Max Hopkins and Northern Ireland's Aaron Marshall in a share of second.

Mimi Rhodes took home the title in the girls competition after the 17-year-old finished birdie-birdie-eagle to complete a four-stroke victory over Darcey Harry, with Scotland's Carmen Griffiths a further three shots back in third.

Rhodes' sister, Patience (right) finished fifth in the girls event

Sky Sports were out in Portugal throughout the week filming the event, with a special 30-minute highlights programme available to see the best of the young stars in action.

The highlights will first be aired on Saturday November 22 from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf, with the show repeated at 6am and 1pm on Sunday November 23, as well as on many other occasions in the coming weeks!