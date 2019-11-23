Rory McIlroy moves within two of Dubai lead after third-round 65

2:34 Rory McIlroy is looking to round off his year with another victory after moving within two strokes of the lead in Dubai Rory McIlroy is looking to round off his year with another victory after moving within two strokes of the lead in Dubai

Rory McIlroy was pleased to have learnt from his mistakes after bouncing back from a poor second round to move back into contention at the DP World Tour Championship.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

McIlroy headed into the weekend six strokes off the pace at Jumeriah Golf Estates after following his opening-round 64 with a two-over 74, only to rally with a round-of-the-day 65 in Dubai on Saturday.

The world No 2 followed back-to-back gains over his first two holes by posting a stunning eagle at the par-five seventh, before adding three more birdies in a bogey-free round.

McIlroy will play alongside Tommy Fleetwood on the final day

The Northern Irishman sits in third spot and within two strokes of 54-hole leaders Jon Rahm and Mike Lorenzo-Vera, with McIlroy proud to still have a chance of a fifth worldwide victory of the year.

"I think, not just golf, but that's what life is all about," McIlroy said. "It's learning from what you do and being of a present mind so that you can learn as you go.

"I sort of figured out what I did wrong yesterday, and I was able to rectify it somewhat today and get myself back in the tournament.

"You've got Tommy (Fleetwood) and Jon up there, obviously, and Mike is holding steady at the top. He [Lorenzo-Vera] played wonderfully yesterday.

McIlroy played alongside Justin Rose, who carded a one-over 73

"I'm going to have to go out there and shoot a similar score tomorrow to what I did today to really have a chance. But just really pleased that I got myself back in the golf tournament."

Lorenzo-Vera went into the day with a three-stroke advantage and briefly extended his cushion to four with three birdies in a four-hole stretch from the sixth, only to lose his outright lead after finding water off the final tee and three-putting for a closing bogey.

Live European Tour Golf Live on

"I think that I played better today than yesterday," Lorenzo-Vera said. "Some better shots all day long and well, I think we messed up a bit with the choice of club off the tee on 18. That was not driver.

"It was a bit too aggressive, but that's the game and I tried my best. We know at least tomorrow in this wind it won't be the driver on 18.

Mike Lorenzo-Vera is searching for his maiden European Tour title

"You don't control anything except your mind. That's the only thing you can control tomorrow, so I just hope for the same game plan and let's see if the golf wants to give me something."

Watch the final round of the DP World Tour Championship live on Sunday from 6.30am on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.