Jason Day to miss the Presidents Cup in Australia with injury

Jason Day has been ruled out of the 2019 Presidents Cup

Jason Day will miss out on the chance to play a Presidents Cup on home soil after withdrawing from the International Team due to injury.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The former world No 1, who was named as a captain's pick by Ernie Els for the biennial contest earlier this month, will now miss the event at Royal Melbourne from December 12-15.

Day has suffered a back injury and will be replaced by South Korea's Byeong Hun An, who narrowly missed out on qualifying automatically for the International Team.

An will make his debut for the International Team

"I'm quite disappointed I won't be coming home to play in either the Australian Open in Sydney or the Presidents Cup the following week in Melbourne," Day said in a statement. "I was quite looking forward to both events.

"I had been prepping all week in Palm Springs when I was injured. Frustratingly, I've been through back problems before and my medical team decided it best to shut down all practice and play."

Day has played in the previous four Presidents Cup teams

An, who won the BMW PGA Championship in 2015, recorded three top-10s on the PGA Tour last season before starting this campaign with four top-20s in his first six starts.

"I'm sorry to hear that Jason [Day] has been forced to withdraw from the International Team and I wish him a speedy recovery," An said.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

"It was a huge surprise to receive a call from Ernie [Els] who told me that I was in the team. It has been a goal of mine all season to be on the International Team and I am honoured to play in my first Presidents Cup."

Watch the Presidents Cup this December live on Sky Sports!