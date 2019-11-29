Christina Kim makes hole-in-one to get within two of lead in Spain

1:41 Christina Kim made three birdies and a hole-in-one over her final four holes to move into contention in Spain Christina Kim made three birdies and a hole-in-one over her final four holes to move into contention in Spain

Christina Kim produced a sparkling finish to get within two strokes of the halfway lead at the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana.

Latest leaderboard Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana

The American was four over for her round with four holes left to play at Aloha Golf Club, only to find three birdies and a hole-in-one over the closing holes to post a one-under 71.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

After reaching the turn in 39 and cancelled out a birdie at the par-five 10th with bogeys at the 11th and 13th, Kim followed back-to-back gains from the 15th by making a hole-in-one at the par-three 17th and picking up a shot at the last.

Live Ladies European Tour Golf Live on

Kim's late charge up the leaderboard lifted her to tied-sixth alongside Cheyenne Woods and Olivia Cowan, as Germany's Karoline Lampert posted a second successive 68 to grab a one-shot advantage in Marbella.

Lampert mixed seven birdies with three bogeys to get to eight under, with defending champion Anne van Dam in the group of four players sharing second and the top eight players all separated by two strokes.

A round-of-the-day 66 from Nanna Koerstz Madsen saw the Dane move into tied-second with Van Dam, Marianne Skarpnord and Aditi Ashok, while Liz Young leads the British interest and is in the group on three under.

Watch the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday from 2.30pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Mix!