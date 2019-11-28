Premier League ref Mike Dean takes on golf challenge on Ladies European Tour

0:48 Mike Dean took part in a long-drive challenge ahead of the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana Mike Dean took part in a long-drive challenge ahead of the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana

Premier League referee Mike Dean showcased his golfing talents in a special challenge ahead of the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The 51-year-old swapped his whistle for his clubs once again this week in Marbella, where Dean is caddying for Whitney Hillier in the penultimate event of the Ladies European Tour season.

Dean was on the bag for Hillier when she made a hole-in-one at the Estrella Damm Mediterranean Ladies Open earlier in the season, with the Englishman returning to his role at Aloha Golf Club.

0:38 Dean celebrated a hole-in-one for Whitney Hillier earlier in the season Dean celebrated a hole-in-one for Whitney Hillier earlier in the season

Ahead of the tournament, live on Sky Sports, the players and caddies took part in a long-drive challenge with Dean - a keen golfer himself - among those to take part.

Dean - who has caddied for several players on the women's golf circuit in recent years - produced a strong drive from the clubhouse roof, but would it be enough to beat Anne van Dam's target?

Live Ladies European Tour Golf Live on

Click on the video above to see for yourself!

Watch the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana throughout the week live on Sky Sports!