Alfred Dunhill Championship: Pablo Larrazabal retains three-shot lead in South Africa

Pablo Larrazabal is a four-time winner on the European Tour, with his last success at the BMW International Open in June 2015

Pablo Larrazabal retained his three-shot lead after the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek in South Africa.

The 36-year-old Spaniard recorded a two-under-par 70 to advance to 11 under and remain three ahead of first-round leader Wil Besseling of the Netherlands.

Larrazabal threatened to surge clear in his bid for a fifth European Tour title - and first in more than four years - but one of his three bogeys of the day came at the 17th.

"It's disappointing to finish with three fives in the last four holes but it was playing tricky," Larrazabal said.

"I didn't play as good as yesterday but I played pretty solid. My game plan is not three fives in the last four, that's why I'm disappointed - obviously I'm happy with the lead.

"I hung in there and we will see; it will be a fun Sunday afternoon.

"If I shoot in the 60s these guys are going to have to put some run on [to catch] me tomorrow."

Besseling remains second after matching Larrazabal's 70, with home favourite and former winner Branden Grace a shot further back in third after carding a one-under 71.

Larrazabal birdied the fourth and sixth but found water for the second day running at the seventh.

An excellent third salvaged a bogey, but another wayward drive at the ninth was fortunate to stay dry and led to another dropped shot.

Larrazabal birdied the 10th and spectacularly chipped in at the 12th to reassert his command before holing from 20 feet on the 14th for his 16th birdie of the week.

England's Marcus Armitage eagled the last to share fourth on five under alongside South African Zander Lombard.

