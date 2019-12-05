Hero World Challenge: Patrick Reed three clear as Tiger Woods mounts charge

2:18 Tiger Woods atoned for his poor finish to the first round of the Hero World Challenge as he got back into contention with a superb 66 on day two. Tiger Woods atoned for his poor finish to the first round of the Hero World Challenge as he got back into contention with a superb 66 on day two.

Patrick Reed opened up a three-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Hero World Challenge as Tiger Woods surged into contention on day two in the Bahamas.

Reed carded a second consecutive 66 to set the pace on 12 under, leaving him three clear of Gary Woodland after 36 holes, while Woods atoned for his poor finish to his first-round 72 with a bogey-free 66 which lifted him into a share of fifth.

Tiger Woods kept mistakes at bay in his 66

Defending champion Jon Rahm is just four back after he was also six under for the second day, the Spaniard joining Ryder Cup team-mate Henrik Stenson on eight under, but Justin Rose lost ground on the leader after a bogey-bogey finish to his 70.

Reed was just one under for the round after a steady first eight holes, but he then reeled off three straight birdies around the turn before picking up further shots at 14 and 15, although he did lose momentum with a dropped shot at the 16th.

The 2018 Masters champion did well to save par after coming up short with his tee shot to the short 17th, and he then blocked his drive to the right of the final fairway before producing one of the shots of the day, clipping a sublime mid-iron from an awkward lie to four feet which he converted for his seventh birdie of the day.

Woodland shared the overnight lead with Reed, but the US Open champion found himself six behind his playing-partner when he bogeyed 14 and 15 before rallying late with birdies at each of the final three holes to salvage a 69 and ensure a place in Friday's final pairing.

Jon Rahm maintained his hopes of a successful defence

Stenson laboured to the turn in level par before reviving his challenge with three birdies in a row, and further gains at the 15th and 18th capped an excellent back-nine 31 and a round of 67.

The Swede shares third with defending champion Rahm, who kept a bogey off his card while making four birdies and an eagle at the long 15th as the European No 1 maintained his bid for a third win in as many starts ahead of his wedding next week.

Woods carded three birdies and an eagle on the back nine

Woods, who double-bogeyed the last on Wednesday evening, found birdies hard to come by as he managed only one over the first 10 holes, but the tournament host got back on track when a stunning second to the long 11th set up a morale-boosting eagle.

The Presidents Cup captain then birdied three of the next five holes and parred in to stay at six under alongside Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler, who both returned three-under 69s.

"I'm right there," said Woods. "At least I've got a chance going into the weekend."

Bahamas resident Rose, meanwhile, recovered from an early blemish with a spirited mid-round charge as he carded five birdies in eight holes from the ninth, but his mistakes at 17 and 18 left him seven shots behind Reed at the end of the day.