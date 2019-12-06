Hong Kong Open to go ahead without European Tour backing

Aaron Rai won the Hong Kong Open in 2018

The Hong Kong Open has been rescheduled to take place in January but will not be sanctioned by the European Tour.

Patrick Reed and Henrik Stenson were among the star names intending to compete in the event last week, but organisers were forced to postpone the tournament due to the ongoing civil unrest in the region.

Patrick Reed was scheduled to play in this year's event before it was postponed

The Asian Tour and the Hong Kong Golf Association have announced it will now be played in Fanling from January 9-12, but the European Tour will not restore the event to their schedule due to it clashing with the South African Open.

A statement issued by European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley read: "Due to our long-standing commitment to deliver a full field for the South African Open hosted by the City of Johannesburg, which will also be played from January 9-12, regretfully we are unable to sanction this edition of the Hong Kong Open.

"However, we are delighted to retain an integral role in staging one of Hong Kong's best-loved sporting events and we very much look forward to returning next November when the 62nd Hong Kong Open will kick off our 2021 European Tour season."

Pelley's counterpart on the Asian Tour, Cho Minn Thant, remained hopeful that the Hong Kong Open will still attract a strong field, with the likes of Stenson and Reed previously dismissing fears over their safety and security.

Keith Pelley confirmed the European Tour will not sanction the rescheduled tournament

"We are pleased to announce the 61st Hong Kong Open will now be the curtain raiser for our 2020 season," said Thant. "As our season-opening event, there will be an undoubtedly strong Asian Tour field with players eager to get their seasons off to a fast start."