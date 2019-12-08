Esther Henseleit wins Magical Kenya Ladies Open to claim Ladies European Tour Order of Merit

Esther Henseleit won the Order of Merit with victory in Kenya

Esther Henseleit overturned a seven-shot deficit to land a maiden victory at the season-ending Magical Kenya Ladies Open and clinch the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit.

Final leaderboard Magical Kenya Ladies Open

The 20-year-old German produced a blemish-free course-record eight-under 64 to finish one shot ahead of India's Aditi Ashok, with overnight leader Julia Engstrom in third after a two-over 74 in the final round of the inaugural event.

Henseleit, who had already won the Rookie Race after eight top-10 finishes this season, follows Dame Laura Davies and Carlota Ciganda as only the third player in the 41-year history of the Ladies European Tour to win the ranking and Rookie of the Year prize simultaneously.

Marianne Skarpnord led the year-long race for the Order of Merit going into the season finale but was beaten to the title by Henseleit, with the Norwegian forced to settle for a share of 34th place in Kenya at six over after a level-par 72.

Engstrom began the day six shots ahead of nearest challengers Astrid Vayson De Pradenne (73) and Christine Wolf (74) but the Swede saw her lead reduced to two shots as Henseleit made five birdies on the front nine.

Henseleit moved level with Engstrom at the 11th with a sixth birdie of the day, before the German opened up a two-shot advantage two holes later when she birdied the par-four 13th and her 18-year-old counterpart made a bogey.

Ashok, a three-time winner on tour, mixed five birdies with a triple-bogey six on her front nine before a birdie coupled with an eagle on the 10th and 11th moved her to within two shots of the lead through 14 holes.

Henseleit and Engstrom both made birdies at the par-five 15th before the Swede, who was chasing a maiden victory herself, dropped a fourth shot of the day at the 17th to sit three back.

Ashok finished strongly with two birdies over the final three holes to finish second but it was Henseleit who completed a memorable campaign in style.

Cheyenne Woods - niece to Tiger Woods - ended the week with a four-under 68, which included just one dropped shot to finish eight shots behind Henseleit on six under.