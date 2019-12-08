Mauritius Open: Rasmus Hojgaard wins maiden European Tour title after three-man play-off

Rasmus Hojgaard is in his rookie season on the European Tour

Rasmus Hojgaard eagled the third extra hole to win his maiden European Tour title following a three-man play-off at the Mauritius Open.

The 18-year-old Dane, playing in just his fifth event on the European Tour, edged out fellow rookie Antoine Rozner at the 572-yard par-five 18th to become the third youngest winner in the tour's history.

Italian Renato Paratore was earlier knocked out at the first extra hole as he found water with his second shot to the green, after the trio all finished on 19-under-par in regulation play at the Heritage Golf Club.

Hojgaard, who turned professional at the start of the year, missed an eagle putt to seal victory on the first extra trip down the 18th, as Rozner produced an excellent up-and-down from the greenside bunker to make a birdie to extend play further.

Both players were side by side on the 18th green in two shots on the second extra visit, before it was Rozner who produced an excellent birdie putt to match Hojgaard once again.

Hojgaard was not to be denied as he belied his inexperience to underline his burgeoning reputation with a fine second shot onto the green, before he holed a nine-foot eagle putt to land victory at the second tournament of the new season.

Unreal performance from Rasmus Højgaard..

18 years old and performing like that.

Him and his twin brother Nicolai will be a force in European golf for many years to come.

Just Amazing!

🇩🇰🇩🇰🇩🇰🇩🇰🇩🇰🇩🇰🇩🇰🇩🇰🇩🇰 — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) December 8, 2019

The play-off provided a thrilling conclusion to the tournament which had been up for grabs throughout the afternoon.

Hojgaard is sprayed with champagne by fellow competitors

Hojgaard, who was one shot off the lead at the turn, made a five-foot birdie putt at the 18th in regulation to join Paratore, who had earlier set the clubhouse target with a five-under 67 including seven birdies.

Rozner recovered from dropping two shots in his opening three holes to hit the front with a birdie at the 14th before he came up short with a birdie putt to win the tournament on the 72nd hole.

Thomas Detry, who was playing with Rozner in the final group, missed out on the play-off as he missed his own birdie putt at the last.

Thomas Detry was one of a number of players in contention chasing a maiden European Tour title

The Belgian had earlier recovered from a double bogey six at the 11th to make birdies at the 14th and 16th, before he fell out of a share of the lead with a dropped shot at the 17th after he found a difficult lie in the bunker.

Louis de Jager, who charged up the leaderboard with a best-of-the day eight-under 64, joined Detry in a five-way share of fourth place on 18-under-par alongside Benjamin Hebert (66) and Scotland's Grant Forrest (66).

Fellow Scotsman Connor Syme (69) finished in a tie for ninth, three shots behind the leaders, with compatriot Calum Hill, who held a share of the overnight lead two shots further back after a 74.