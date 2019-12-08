Hero World Challenge: Tiger Woods rues final-round performance

1:49 Tiger Woods reflected on a disappointing finish to the Hero World Challenge and turned his attention to his captaincy duties at next week's Presidents Cup Tiger Woods reflected on a disappointing finish to the Hero World Challenge and turned his attention to his captaincy duties at next week's Presidents Cup

Tiger Woods rued his final-round performance at the Hero World Challenge as he missed out on a first win in his own event for eight years.

The 43-year-old American held the solo lead on the front nine, but he stumbled down the stretch to eventually finish fourth after a three-under 69 as Henrik Stenson clinched a one-shot victory over Jon Rahm.

Woods, playing for the first time since he won in Japan in October for his record-tying 82nd career victory on the PGA Tour, described his showing in the Bahamas as a "good solid week" but was frustrated he was unable to land a third title this year.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Asked whether there was one shot he wanted to have back, Woods replied: "All of them. It wasn't good enough.

"I knew that - I thought 66 might get me into a playoff. Sorry, 65 would win it outright, but I think Henrik is putting honest and 65 would have got me into a playoff."

Woods will feature as a playing captain of the United States against the International Team at the Presidents Cup in Melbourne later this week, live on Sky Sports Golf, and believes his game is in good shape.

Woods will be the first playing captain of a Presidents Cup team in 25 years

"I wish I could have hit the ball a little bit closer [to the pins]," he added.

"I had a few 9-irons on down I normally would hit in there a little bit closer than I did this week. If I would have given myself a few more looks, this might have been a different story, but I just didn't."

Dustin Johnson, who has not played competitively since August after struggling with a left knee injury, was the only member of the 12-man American team to not feature at Albany Golf Club due and Woods was largely pleased with how his fellow countrymen performed.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

"I'm very happy with most of the team. The fact that 11 out of 12 guys played this week, some played well, some didn't, but at least they were able to knock off some rust, get some feel," he said.

"Rickie [Fowler] hasn't played since the Tour Championship, it was nice to see him get four rounds in, get the feeling back in his hands and his body and hitting shots again.

"It's so different playing at home for cash versus playing out here with a scorecard, so it was nice to see.

"And hopefully Dustin's feeling a little bit better, hopefully swelling stays down over the next 23 hours because it's a long flight down there. The guys will be ready."

The United States will look to win an eighth successive Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Club, after they beat the International team 19-11 at Liberty National in 2017.

Coverage of the Presidents Cup begins from Wednesday at 9.30pm on Sky Sports Golf.