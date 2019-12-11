Presidents Cup: Will Team USA retain the trophy in Melbourne?

Ernie Els and Tiger Woods are the two captains for the Presidents Cup

Team USA will go head to head with the International Team once again at the Presidents Cup this week, but which team will win the 2019 contest at Royal Melbourne?

Tiger Woods' American team arrive in Australia looking for their eighth consecutive victory in the biennial event, live on Sky Sports, having claimed a 19-11 victory at Liberty National two years' ago.

Woods joins Hale Irwin as the only other golfer in history to take on a playing-captain role for the contest, having previously featured in six winning teams in his eight appearances and acting as a vice-captain to Steve Stricker in 2017.

Woods made his Presidents Cup debut in 1998

The American team are the odds-on favourites and offer the stronger side in terms of average world ranking, while Woods is one of four players in the squad who appeared when the contest was last held in Royal Melbourne in 2011.

Ernie Els' captains a youthful International Team that includes Presidents Cup stalwart Adam Scott and compatriot Marc Leishamn, with PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Sungjae Im among the group of seven debutants.

Els will be hoping to lead his side to only their second victory in 13 attempts and their first since 1998, when he was a player in a 20.5-11.5 win at the same venue, but will his side end Team USA's winning run?

Which team will win the 2019 Presidents Cup? Cast your vote from the options below!