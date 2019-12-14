Presidents Cup: Marc Leishman on a high after Internationals fight back

Marc Leishman celebrates after earning a vital half point for the International Team

Marc Leishman said it was probably the best he has ever felt on a golf course after claiming a vital half point alongside Abraham Ancer in the Presidents Cup on Saturday.

The International pair staged the most improbable of comebacks to finish all-square in their foursomes match against Americans Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler despite being five-down after 10 holes at Royal Melbourne.

Leishman and Ancer made bogeys on four of the first seven holes to hand Thomas and Fowler their big lead and it remained that way until Ancer's approach shot to within five feet set up a Leishman birdie on the 11th.

The Australian returned the favour on the 12th, hitting his approach to 10 feet to set up Mexican Ancer's birdie.

The Americans remained 3up until the 16th - Ancer keeping the Internationals alive with a 20-foot birdie putt at the 15th - where Fowler missed a six-footer for par before Thomas' miss from nine feet meant they were just 1up heading to the last.

Thomas' tee shot into the trees gave the Internationals the advantage on 18 and Leishman secured the half point when he put his approach to seven feet to set up another birdie by Ancer.

Leishman hugs Abraham Ancer after their birdie at the 18th

The Americans made three bogeys to finish the match.

"It was unbelievable, you talk about coming back from the dead," said International captain Ernie Els, whose side will take a 10-8 lead into Sunday's singles. "Five-down through eight and nine holes, come back and get that result, I mean, that's a turnaround. That gets momentum."

Leishman said having a partner made the half point extra special.

"We've all won up here; we've won tournaments, but we don't get chances to play with a team-mate very often," he said. "That's probably as good as I've felt on a golf course, and I only halved the match."

Ancer, who had won his first three matches, said he told Leishman: "Let's just keep pushing and see what happens."

"Once we start making putts there and seeing the ball go in, I think even 11, 12, obviously were huge, seeing some putts go in, hitting some good shots," Ancer added. "Hey, OK we're back in this. For me, I never really lost hope.

"We knew we needed some help and we needed to execute to perfection, and thankfully we did. It was just an unbelievable experience."

Justin Thomas was gutted after missing out on victory

A crestfallen Thomas was not so happy as he saw his perfect record this week ended.

"It's unacceptable for us to get a half a point," he said. "We had our chances, and I mean, flat honest, just didn't execute. I'm just disappointed in myself for burning that for us on 18."

