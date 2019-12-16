Golf shot of the decade: Cast your vote from our shortlist!

Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia are among the players to feature on the shortlist for the best golf shot of the decade, but which effort do you think deserves to take the title?

As part of Sky Sports' special 'Golfer of the Decade show', shown over the festive period, we scrawled through the best of the action over the past 10 years to come up with a number of possible contenders.

McIlroy produced a stunning hole-out eagle on his way to Tour Championship victory in 2016, while Ian Poulter's birdie run during the Saturday fourballs helped spark 'the Miracle of Medinah' in the 2012 Ryder Cup.

Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson both hit incredible efforts from the pine straw en route to winning the Masters in 2010 and 2012 respectively, while Garcia's amazing approach at the 15th set up a final-day eagle during his 2017 victory at Augusta.

Sung-Hyun Park delightful pitch with her foot in the hazard secured her KPMG Championship win in 2018, with Suzann Pettersen signed off her career in style by nailing the winning putt for Team Europe in their Solheim Cup victory at Gleneagles.

Jordan Spieth's brilliance at Royal Birkdale and Anna Nordqvist's hole-in-one during the 2013 Solheim Cup also feature, but which effort should be the golf shot of the decade?

