Golf in 2019: Key numbers from the golfing world over the past year

Brooks Koepka ended the PGA Championship on eight under

From record-breaking moments to landmark victories, we take a look back at some of the key numbers from the past 12 months in the golfing world.

One

The number of events played under floodlights in European Tour history after the Turkish Airlines Open in November featured a six-man play-off under the lights on the 18th, with Tyrrell Hatton winning on the fourth extra hole.

Two

Brooks Koepka made it back-to-back PGA Championship victories when he won by two shots from Dustin Johnson at Bethpage Black in May. The win was also his fourth major title.

Three

The number of victories by Jon Rahm and Bernd Wiesberger on the European Tour in the 2018/19 season, the most by any player. Rory McIlroy was a three-time winner on the PGA Tour.

Four

McIlroy registered four worldwide wins in 2019, his most since 2015. McIlroy followed victory at The Players and the RBC Canadian Open by winning the Tour Championship and WGC-HSBC Champions.

Five

The number of Masters titles now held by Tiger Woods, one shy of Jack Nicklaus' record, after his victory at Augusta National in April. The one-shot win was his first major since 2008.

Tiger Woods' win at Augusta was his first at the Masters since 2005

Six

Shane Lowry celebrated a six-shot victory at The Open, with his win at Royal Portrush making him only the fourth player in the last 100 years to win his first major by six or more shots. Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen and Rory McIlroy were the others.

Seven

The largest victory of the year on the European Tour came at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, where Bryson DeChambeau claimed a seven-stroke win over Matt Wallace.

Eight

Rory McIlroy's score on the par-four first at Royal Portrush in the opening round of The Open. The Northern Irishman would go on to miss the cut by a shot after following his opening-round 77 with a second-round 65.

Rory McIlroy was unable to add to his four major titles

Nine

Kevin Chappell had a record-tying stretch of nine consecutive birdies on his way to a 59 during the second round of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.

15

Tiger Woods' Masters victory was his 15th major title and first in 11 years, with the win taking him within three of Jack Nicklaus' all-time major tally.

29

Ryan Fox became the first player in the history of The Open to post a sub-30 back nine, birdieing six of his last seven holes during the opening round at Royal Portrush.

Ryan Fox ended the Open Championship week in a share of 16th spot

58

Lee Ann Walker received 58 penalty shots in the Senior LPGA Championship after she admitted she was unaware of a new rule brought in this year banning caddies from standing behind players to line up shots.

67

The position JB Holmes finished in a share of at The Open, despite going into the weekend tied for the lead. Holmes followed rounds of 66 and 68 with scores of 69 and 87 over the final two days.

82

Lee Westwood has played 82 majors without a victory, with his latest appearance resulting a tied-fifth finish in The Open at Royal Portrush.

England's Lee Westwood enjoyed a successful Open at Royal Portrush but his wait for a major goes on

620

Suzann Pettersen's world ranking when she was named as a captain's pick for the Solheim Cup. She would go onto hole the winning putt for Team Europe in a 14.5-13.5 victory.

1,500,000

Sei Young Kim holed a 25-foot birdie on the final hole of the CME Group Tour Championship to pip Charley Hull and win $1.5m, the richest prize in the history of women's golf.