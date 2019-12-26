Tiger Woods' Masters win: Sky Sports pundits on Augusta glory

11:49 Ewen Murray, Rich Beem and Paul McGinley look back on an extraordinary week at Augusta National as Tiger Woods defied the doubters to win his fifth Masters title and 15th major. Ewen Murray, Rich Beem and Paul McGinley look back on an extraordinary week at Augusta National as Tiger Woods defied the doubters to win his fifth Masters title and 15th major.

Tiger Woods heads into the New Year as defending Masters champion, but where does his victory rank in the sport's all-time great comebacks?

Woods' one-shot win at Augusta was 15th major title and his first since 2008, having seen his career plagued by injury during large chunks of the decade.

Woods has previously won the Masters in 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005

The former world No 1 needed back surgery four times in the space of three years and dropped outside of the world's top 1,000 after being limited to just seven rounds of competitive golf between August 2015 and November 2017.

Woods was unsure how his body would cope with a full schedule for the first time since 2013, only to exceed expectations with runner-up finishes at the Valspar Championship and PGA Championship before claiming an 80th PGA Tour title at the 2018 Tour Championship.

Victory at East Lake saw Woods head into 2019 as a major contender once again, with the 43-year-old delivering in style to claim the Green Jacket for a fifth time with a first Masters win since 2005.

Woods started the final round two strokes adrift of Francesco Molinari but took control of the tournament over the closing holes, with a two-under 70 enough to finish a shot clear of Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson.

Woods is now three short of Jack Nicklaus' all-time major record

Click on the video above to hear Paul McGinley, Rich Beem and Ewen Murray look back at Woods' victory and an unforgettable week at the Masters!