Rory McIlroy reflects on the highs and lows of his golfing decade

Rory McIlroy has impressed on both sides of the Atlantic over the past 10 years, but how would the Northern Irishman assess his own golfing decade?

The former world No 1 sat down with Sky Sports News' Jamie Weir at his home club, Hollywood, for an extended look back at the highs and lows of his results and performances in recent years.

McIlroy registered four worldwide wins and posted top-10 finishes in all-but six of his 25 worldwide starts in 2019, following victory at The Players with further successes at the RBC Canadian Open, Tour Championship and the WGC-HSBC Champions.

McIlroy's victory in Shanghai was his third World Golf Championship title

The 30-year-old's return over the past 12 months completes a decade that saw him register four major titles and 27 worldwide wins, plus feature in four victorious Ryder Cup teams for Europe.

McIlroy became a global star in 2010 with his breakthrough PGA Tour title at the Wells Fargo Championship, before claiming his maiden major a year later at the US Open and then adding the PGA Championship by the same winning margin - eight strokes - in 2012.

Victory at The Open in 2014 left him requiring only the Masters to complete golf's career Grand Slam, but McIlroy starts a new decade still searching for that elusive Green Jacket and Augusta title.

Despite winning the European Tour's Race to Dubai three times and the PGA Tour's FedExCup twice over the past ten years, McIlroy admitted there were still occasions where he was left disappointed with his own performance.

McIlroy heads into 2020 as the world No 2

Click on the video above to hear McIlroy reflect on his own golf decade!