Rory McIlroy: Beating Brooks Koepka to FedExCup my 2019 highlight

3:30 Rory McIlroy looks back on his four wins in 2019 and admits that beating Brooks Koepka to FedExCup glory was his biggest achievement, while he also rues his slow starts to the four majors. Rory McIlroy looks back on his four wins in 2019 and admits that beating Brooks Koepka to FedExCup glory was his biggest achievement, while he also rues his slow starts to the four majors.

Rory McIlroy has revealed beating Brooks Koepka to Tour Championship victory was his standout moment of a memorable 2019.

After a year that saw McIlroy register four worldwide wins and finish outside the top-10 in just six of his 25 starts, the four-time major champion sat down at his home club, Holywood, to reflect on his past 12 months.

McIlroy made a blistering start to 2019, starting the year with five consecutive top-six finishes on the PGA Tour before registering his first win in 53 weeks with a one-shot victory at The Players.

McIlroy claimed a one-shot victory at The Players

The Northern Irishman suffered a last-16 exit to Tiger Woods at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and fell short in his latest bid to complete golf's Grand Slam, ending tied-21st at the Masters.

McIlroy followed top-10s at the PGA Championship and Wells Fargo Championship with a first missed cut of the year at the Memorial, only to bounce back with a dominant seven-shot victory at the RBC Canadian Open.

McIlroy posted rounds of 64 and 61 over the weekend in Canada

The 30-year-old ended a run of three consecutive missed cuts at the US Open with a tied-ninth finish at Pebble Beach but suffered an early exit on home soil at The Open, quadruple-bogeying his opening hole at Royal Portrush before missing out on the weekend by a stroke.

McIlroy admitted he "needs to start a little faster" in the big events after missing out on adding to his major tally for a fifth year running, before he lost out to Koepka on the final day of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational a week later.

McIlroy finished five strokes back in tied-fourth, as Koepka claimed a three-shot win in Memphis

He made amends at the season-ending Tour Championship, brushing aside Koepka on the final day at East Lake to claim the season-long FedExCup and its $15m jackpot for a second time.

The former world No 1 then returned to the European Tour to lose out in a five-man play-off at the Omega European Masters and ended tied-ninth at the BMW PGA Championship, before following a tied-third finish at the Zozo Championship by winning the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai.

Click on the video above to hear Rory McIlroy discuss the highs and lows of his past year!