Rory McIlroy: Beating Brooks Koepka to FedExCup my 2019 highlight
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 23/12/19 6:25pm
Rory McIlroy has revealed beating Brooks Koepka to Tour Championship victory was his standout moment of a memorable 2019.
After a year that saw McIlroy register four worldwide wins and finish outside the top-10 in just six of his 25 starts, the four-time major champion sat down at his home club, Holywood, to reflect on his past 12 months.
McIlroy made a blistering start to 2019, starting the year with five consecutive top-six finishes on the PGA Tour before registering his first win in 53 weeks with a one-shot victory at The Players.
The Northern Irishman suffered a last-16 exit to Tiger Woods at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and fell short in his latest bid to complete golf's Grand Slam, ending tied-21st at the Masters.
McIlroy followed top-10s at the PGA Championship and Wells Fargo Championship with a first missed cut of the year at the Memorial, only to bounce back with a dominant seven-shot victory at the RBC Canadian Open.
The 30-year-old ended a run of three consecutive missed cuts at the US Open with a tied-ninth finish at Pebble Beach but suffered an early exit on home soil at The Open, quadruple-bogeying his opening hole at Royal Portrush before missing out on the weekend by a stroke.
McIlroy admitted he "needs to start a little faster" in the big events after missing out on adding to his major tally for a fifth year running, before he lost out to Koepka on the final day of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational a week later.
He made amends at the season-ending Tour Championship, brushing aside Koepka on the final day at East Lake to claim the season-long FedExCup and its $15m jackpot for a second time.
The former world No 1 then returned to the European Tour to lose out in a five-man play-off at the Omega European Masters and ended tied-ninth at the BMW PGA Championship, before following a tied-third finish at the Zozo Championship by winning the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai.
