Rory McIlroy pips Brooks Koepka to PGA Tour Player of the Year award

Rory McIlroy has been voted as the PGA Tour Player of the Year

FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy has been named as the PGA Tour Player of the Year for a third time.

The 30-year-old beat world No 1 Brooks Koepka to the title after registering three victories during an impressive 2019, following wins at the Players Championship and RBC Canadian Open by claiming the season-ending Tour Championship.

McIlroy registered 14 top-10s from his 19 starts during the 2018-19 season and was voted for the award by PGA Tour members, having previously won the accolade in 2012 and 2014.

Koepka, who also registered three wins during the season, won the Player of the Year award in 2018

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said: "While there are a number of honours one can receive in this game, PGA Tour Player of the Year has to be among the most satisfying as it comes directly from his peers.

"Rory's season was a model of consistency punctuated by milestone victories and ultimately the FedExCup in Atlanta."

McIlroy is now a 17-time winner on the PGA Tour

McIlroy posted a tied-fourth finish in his Sentry Tournament of Champions debut and registered top-fives at the Farmers Insurance Open and Genesis Open, before settling for second behind Dustin Johnson at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

The Northern Irishman claimed a share of fourth in his title defence at the Arnold Palmer Invitational but returned to the winner's circle a week later, holding on for a one-shot win at The Players.

McIlroy suffered a last-16 exit to Tiger Woods at the WGC-Dell Match Play and failed in his latest pursuit to complete the career Grand Slam, finishing tied-21st at the Masters, before following back-to-back top-10s at Quail Hollow and Bethpage Black with his first missed cut of the year at The Memorial.

The former world No 1 bounced back to cruise to victory in Canada, where he broke the tournament record with a final-round 61 on his way to a seven-shot win, with McIlroy then finishing tied-ninth at the US Open to end a run of three straight missed cuts at the event.

McIlroy is up to second in the world rankings

McIlroy suffered disappointment on home soil with an early exit at The Open, quadruple-bogeying the opening hole at Royal Portrush, before finishing tied-fourth at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational after a final-round 71 alongside eventual winner Koepka.

The four-time major champion finished tied-fourth and tied-19th over the opening two FedExCup play-off events to head to East Lake fifth in the standings, where McIlroy registered a four-shot win to claim the FedExCup for a second time and its $15million jackpot.

Koepka, Matt Kuchar and Xander Schauffele were the other players shortlisted for the award, while Sungjae Im was voted the 2019 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.