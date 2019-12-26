Rory McIlroy to take new approach in pursuit of major No 5 in 2020

3:17 Rory McIlroy is confident of breaking his major drought in 2020, believing he is more mentally prepared than ever, and he also outlines his desire to get the better of Brooks Koepka next year. Rory McIlroy is confident of breaking his major drought in 2020, believing he is more mentally prepared than ever, and he also outlines his desire to get the better of Brooks Koepka next year.

Rory McIlroy plans to take a different approach into the majors in 2020 and reveals a potential rivalry with Brooks Koepka “sets a fire inside” him.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

McIlroy registered four worldwide victories and 19 top-10 finishes during 25 starts during his 2019 campaign, although failed to add to his four major titles for the fifth year running.

The Northern Irishman never came close to completing a career Grand Slam at the Masters, ending the week tied-21st, before recovering from a slow start at the PGA Championship to end the week tied-eighth at Bethpage Black.

McIlroy is without a major victory since winning The Open and the PGA Championship in 2014

McIlroy ended a run of three consecutive missed cuts at the US Open by claiming a share of ninth at the US Open, only to suffer a disappointing exit on home soil at The Open.

The 30-year-old hit his opening tee shot out of bounds at Royal Portrush on his way to a quadruple-bogey at the first, with McIlroy missing the cut by a shot despite bouncing back from an opening-round 79 with a second-round 65.

Chronicles of a Champion Golfer Live on

McIlroy was beaten by Koepka on the final day of the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational a week later, only to gain revenge over the American at the Tour Championship to win the FedExCup and its $15million jackpot.

The gap between the pair closed further when McIlroy won the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, with the Northern Irishman relishing the opportunity to battle Koepka at the top of the world rankings in 2020.

Koepka and McIlroy head into 2020 as the world's top two players

Click on the video above to hear McIlroy set his targets for the year ahead and discuss his rivalry with Koepka!