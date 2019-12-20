Golfer of the Decade show: New show on Sky Sports this Christmas

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods are part of a five-man shortlist for golfer of the decade, with a special new programme on Sky Sports debating who deserves the title.

"The Golfer of the Decade" will analyse the top golfer and a host of other categories from the past 10 years, ranging from the shot of the year to the most iconic moment during that period.

McIlroy has won 18 times on the PGA Tour over the past 10 years, including his four major titles, while Woods has spent longer at the top of the world rankings than any other player during that time and celebrated a fifth Masters victory in April.

McIlroy is also a two-time winner of the FedExCup

Current world No 1 Brooks Koepka - who equalled McIlroy's major tally by defending his PGA Championship title - is also in the frame, with former US Open champion Dustin Johnson and three-time major winner Jordan Spieth also being considered as the top golfer.

Inbee Park and Lydia Ko are on the shortlist for the women's golfer of the decade, while Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter are all contenders for the best shot during those years.

The best moment of the 2010s offers plenty of contention, with Henrik Stenson's epic final-round duel with Phil Mickelson at Royal Troon, Garcia's battle with Justin Rose at the 2017 Masters and Europe's dramatic victory in the 'Miracle of Medinah' all part of the strong shortlist.

Paul McGinley, Rich Beem and Dame Laura Davies will join David Livingstone in the studio for the new two-hour show, with the show first aired at 7.30pm on Sunday December 22.

David Livingstone makes a one-off return to the studio to help look back at the past decade

The programme will be shown again at 6pm on Monday December 23 and 8pm on Christmas Eve, with the episode also repeated several times over the festive period and available to download via Sky Sports OnDemand.

