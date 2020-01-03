Sentry Tournament of Champions: Justin Thomas one off early lead

1:24 A look back at the best of the action from the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Championship in Kapalua, Hawaii. A look back at the best of the action from the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Championship in Kapalua, Hawaii.

Joaquin Niemann holds a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, with Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler among the chasing pack.

Niemann, who featured for the International Team in the Presidents Cup last month, posted seven birdies in a bogey-free 66 to top the leaderboard in Kapalua.

Thomas birdied four of his last six holes to grab second spot ahead of Fowler and Matt Kuchar, who posted five-under 68s, while Jon Rahm and defending champion Xander Schauffele in the group three off the pace.

The no-cut event is only open to players who have won on the PGA Tour during the previous calendar year, with 34 of the eligible players electing to tee it up in Hawaii.

Niemann, winner of The Greenbrier in September, followed a 30-foot birdie at the fourth with a two-putt gain at the next and then picked up shots at the seventh and ninth to reach the turn in 32.

The Chilean holed a 10-footer at the 12th and added another from a similar distance at the par-five 15th, before getting up and down from the back of the 18th green for a closing birdie to set the clubhouse target.

Thomas was one under after 10 holes but made his move by rolling in a 10-footer at the 11th and making three birdies in a four-hole stretch from the 13th, with the 2017 champion closing his blemish-free card with a close-range gain at the last.

American trio Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Wolff and Tyler Duncan join Rahm and Schauffele on four under, while Dustin Johnson posted a one-under 72 in his first regular PGA Tour event since August.

Watch the Sentry Tournament of Champions throughout the week live on Sky Sports! Live coverage continues on Friday from 11pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.