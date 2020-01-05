Sentry Tournament of Champions: Tee times for final round in Hawaii
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 05/01/20 2:23am
Tee times for the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the Plantation Course at Kapalua, Hawaii.
(USA unless stated, all times GMT)
Starting at hole 1
1940 Kevin Na, Martin Trainer
1950 J.B. Holmes, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)
2000 Adam Long, Keith Mitchell
2010 Graeme McDowell (NIrl), Brendon Todd
2020 Ryan Palmer, Sebastian Munoz (Col)
2030 Chez Reavie, Sung Kang (Kor)
2040 Max Homa, Corey Conners (Can)
2050 Cameron Champ, Paul Casey (Eng)
2100 Tyler Duncan, Jim Herman
2110 Lanto Griffin, Dustin Johnson
2120 Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler
2130 Matt Kuchar, Nate Lashley
2140 Patrick Reed, Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
2150 JT Poston, Matthew Wolff
2200 Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm (Spa)
2210 Gary Woodland, Kevin Kisner
2220 Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele
