Sentry Tournament of Champions: Tee times for final round in Hawaii

Gary Woodland heads into the final round in third spot

Tee times for the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the Plantation Course at Kapalua, Hawaii.

(USA unless stated, all times GMT)

Starting at hole 1

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

1940 Kevin Na, Martin Trainer

1950 J.B. Holmes, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)

2000 Adam Long, Keith Mitchell

2010 Graeme McDowell (NIrl), Brendon Todd

2020 Ryan Palmer, Sebastian Munoz (Col)

2030 Chez Reavie, Sung Kang (Kor)

2040 Max Homa, Corey Conners (Can)

2050 Cameron Champ, Paul Casey (Eng)

Casey leads the English interest and is tied-17th on four under

2100 Tyler Duncan, Jim Herman

2110 Lanto Griffin, Dustin Johnson

2120 Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler

2130 Matt Kuchar, Nate Lashley

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

2140 Patrick Reed, Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

2150 JT Poston, Matthew Wolff

2200 Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm (Spa)

Jon Rahm finished runner-up at the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions

2210 Gary Woodland, Kevin Kisner

2220 Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele

Watch the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday from 9pm on Sky Sports Golf.