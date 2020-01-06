Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele narrowly miss out on Hawaii win

0:56 Patrick Reed was left disappointed about not taking his chances after narrowly missing out on victory in Hawaii. Patrick Reed was left disappointed about not taking his chances after narrowly missing out on victory in Hawaii.

Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele were left to rue missed opportunities after narrowly missing out on victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The pair finished alongside Justin Thomas at the top of the leaderboard before losing out to the world No 4 in a play-off, with both players squandering chances to take home the title during a dramatic final day.

Schauffele had taken a one-shot lead into the final round and appeared set to successfully defend his title after finding the green in two at the par-five last, only to three-putt from 40 feet for a closing par to stay at 14 under and extend the contest.

Schauffele posted a three-under 70 on Sunday

The American was then eliminated at the first extra play-off hole after finding the front edge of the green with his approach and three-putting from distance for another par, as Reed and Thomas both made birdie.

"I should have won the tournament," Schauffele said. "I know it, everyone knows it. J.T [Justin Thomas] was right there, but under the circumstances I should have closed it off and I didn't.

Schauffele's last victory came at the 2019 Tournament of Champions

"I kind of did everything I was supposed to do until the last moment, which sucks. But this is another learning experience, and I guess I'll have to work on some wind putting.

"I can win, I think that's pretty plain and simple. I'm good enough to hang with the best and I just need to be a little bit smarter when the time is right and able to close it out."

Reed missed a 25-foot eagle try on the first play-off hole and then three-putted from the fringe on the next extra hole to allow Thomas to survive with a par.

The pair then went back to the 18th tee again with daylight fading, where Reed failed to convert an eight-foot birdie attempt and Thomas hit a stunning wedge to three feet before knocking in his putt for victory.

Reed carded a round-of-the-day 66 to get into a play-off

"I was eight under through 21 holes, so it was great golf as a whole," Reed said. "Of course it stings at the end whenever you don't birdie for the win, but really I gave myself an opportunity.

"I didn't think I was going to have an opportunity to even be in a play-off. That was a gift there towards the end to even give me an opportunity. I had a shot, though.

"I birdied the first one and got bested on the next two putts. Unfortunately from that point it just wasn't meant to be."