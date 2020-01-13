Sony Open: Cameron Smith defeats Brendan Steele in Hawaii play-off
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 13/01/20 6:38am
Cameron Smith registered his second PGA Tour title with a dramatic play-off victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Final leaderboard
Smith birdied the last to close out a two-under 68 at Waialae Country Club and join overnight leader Brendan Steele on 11 under, before beating the American on the first extra hole.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland
Webb Simpson ended the week in third spot, with Graeme McDowell two shots off the pace in a share of fourth after moving up the leaderboard on a wet and windy final day with a six-under 64.
Starting the day with a three-shot lead, Steele missed an eight-footer to save par at the second but made a tap-in birdie at the par-five ninth and holed his bunker shot on the 11th to restore his overnight advantage.
Smith closed the gap with a five-foot birdie at the next and moved within one when Steele three-putted the 13th from 40 feet, only for the Australian to drop a shot of his own at the 15th after failing to get up and down from a bunker.
Steele missed a six-foot par putt at the 17th to see his lead cut to one heading to the par-five last, where he hooked his approach on his way to a closing par and Smith made birdie to extend the contest.
The play-off saw Steele hit a wedge over the green from the middle of the fairway and fail to get up and down to save par, allowing Smith to secure victory with a two-putt par from 10 feet.
Simpson missed a 15-footer on the final hole to narrowly miss out on forcing his way into the play-off, while McDowell fired five consecutive birdies on his front nine to help end the week on nine under alongside Kevin Kisner and Ryan Palmer.
PGA Tour Golf
January 13, 2020, 9:00pm
Live on
"I'm very happy with the week's work," McDowell said. "I'm pretty bullish about the way I'm playing. I like the direction I'm moving with a lot of things and nice to have a big weekend and punch a nice position as I head into the rest of the season."