Cameron Smith pays tribute to those affected by bushfires after win

1:16 Cameron Smith reflects on making a winning start to 2020 with play-off victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Cameron Smith reflects on making a winning start to 2020 with play-off victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Cameron Smith paid tribute to those affected by the Australian bushfires after recording his second PGA Tour victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Smith overturned a three-stroke deficit on the final day to join Brendan Steele in a play-off, where he defeated the American on the first extra hole to secure a first PGA Tour win since the 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The Australian pledged to donate to the relief effort $500 for every birdie and $1,000 for every eagle made during the event in Honolulu, with Smith - whose uncle saw his home destroyed by the fires - pleased to be able to offer his support.

Smith's birdies during the week raised $10,500

"That [victory] has been one that I've wanted to tick off for a long time," Smith said. "I've been out here four or five years now, and to finally say that I have won an event by myself is quite good.

"It's been an Aussie week. Wade [Ormsby] won over in Asia, me winning here. I just hope that just brings a little bit of joy to some people that are going through some tough times.

At least 27 people have now died as a result of the bushfires

"I just wanted to make birdies. It was tough the first three days to make birdies and I managed to scrape in a few. Every birdie putt I had just meant that little bit more.

"Rather than kind of wanting to make it I almost felt like I had to make it. I've always been quite good at not giving up. I've never felt the need to kind of mentally check out in any way.

PGA Tour Golf Live on

"I started bogey, triple-bogey (on Thursday) and then finished that day even par and progressed from there. It was a big fight all week basically."

All six Australian players in the field made financial commitments to the cause, while the Presidents Cup's International Team announced a $125,000 donation to the relief efforts.