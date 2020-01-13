Sky Sports Golf podcast: McIlroy's major hopes, Smith's Sony win

Rory McIlroy heads into 2020 as the world No 2

Rory McIlroy's major hopes for 2020, Patrick Reed's reputation and memories of one of golf's most-loved caddies all feature in the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Gary Murphy and Kit Alexander join Josh Antmann in the studio for the first episode of the new decade, with the trio looking back at a busy week in the sport and discussing all the big talking points.

The groups dissect a comeback victory for Branden Grace in South Africa and why it has taken him so long to return to the winner's circle, while Kit shares his tales about Marcus Armitage after the Englishman's final-hole birdie saw him book his place at The Open.

There's a look at the state of Australian golf after Cameron Smith came through a play-off to win the Sony Open, with the panel also looking ahead at who is likely to impress this week at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the American Express in California.

Away from the golf course, Gary reveals a couple of comical stories about his former caddie Ian James "Edinburgh Jimmy" Rae, who died earlier this month, as well as offering his verdict about the current state of the golfing media.

The trio also discuss their major predictions for 2020, with one of the guests predicting a big year for Rory McIlroy and another suggesting a different European star to make their major breakthrough.