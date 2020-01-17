One-armed golfer Laurent Hurtubise makes hole-in-one in La Quinta

0:34 One-armed amateur golfer Laurent Hurtubise hit an amazing hole-in-one at PGA West’s Stadium Course in California. One-armed amateur golfer Laurent Hurtubise hit an amazing hole-in-one at PGA West’s Stadium Course in California.

A one-armed amateur upstaged the pros with a stunning hole-in-one during The American Express in California.

Playing alongside Troy Merritt, Hurtubise - who started playing golf aged 11 - nailed his tee-shot at the 151-yard fourth hole to spark loud cheers from the crowd and wild celebrations from his group.

"That was the coolest experience I've had on the golf course," Merritt said.

Merritt was playing alongside Hurtubise when the ace was made

Merritt went on to card a one-under 71, leaving him seven strokes back from early pacesetters Zac Blair and Grayson Murray.

