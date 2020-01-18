Lee Westwood pleased with display after moving ahead in Abu Dhabi

2:18 Lee Westwood reflects on his third-round 65 and discusses his hopes of winning a 25th European Tour title Lee Westwood reflects on his third-round 65 and discusses his hopes of winning a 25th European Tour title

Lee Westwood is relishing the chance to return to the winner’s circle after rolling back the years to lead the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The former world No 1 mixed six birdies and a stunning eagle with a lone bogey on his way to a seven-under 65 at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, taking him to 14 under and giving him a one-shot lead heading into the final round.

Westwood's last victory came at the 2018 Nedbank Golf Challenge, ending a four-year winless run on the European Tour, with the 46-year-old now hoping to register another Rolex Series title.

Westwood is a 24-time winner on the European Tour

"I played well," Westwood said. "I holed a couple of putts early on which gave me some momentum and then hit a brilliant shot into eighth.

"Then backed it up with a birdie at nine, so a bit of momentum, got on a roll. Had birdie chances on the back nine. A bit unlucky on 14, birdied 16 which is not the easiest hole on the course, and a nice birdie at the last.

"It's always a bonus to be in contention, and that's basically why we come out here. I'm not going to lie, I didn't play a lot of golf coming into it. Didn't know what to expect. To be in the lead with one round to go, it's a real positive."

Westwood holds a one-shot advantage over Francesco Laporta and Bernd Wiesberger, while Matt Fitzpatrick is two strokes back in fourth after birdieing his final two holes to post a three-under 69.

1:24 Matt Fitzpatrick is looking forward to having another chance to return to the winner's circle after a third-round 69 Matt Fitzpatrick is looking forward to having another chance to return to the winner's circle after a third-round 69

"Obviously it's the first week of the season and to be second-to-last group is always a great start," Fitzpatrick said. "Just looking forward to it, giving myself another opportunity to win.

"If I can finally go across the line, it would be great. It's all about just keep putting yourself in these positions and I'm sure it's going to happen.

Live European Tour Golf Live on

"It was a good day, good finish. You're going to have some bad holes, not have a bogey in 36 holes and then sort of three today, it is what it is. To bounce back to get to 3-under and keep myself in it is great."

Who will win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship? Watch the final round live on Sunday from 7am on Sky Sports Golf!