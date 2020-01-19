Abel Gallegos secures spot to The Open and Masters with Mexico win

Abel Gallegos will play at The Masters and The Open in 2020

Teenager Abel Gallegos earned himself trips to the Masters and The Open with an impressive victory at the Latin America Amateur Championship.

Final leaderboard Latin America Amateur Championship

The 17-year-old from Argentina overturned a two-stroke deficit on the final day at El Camaleon Golf Club to post a four-under 67 and register a four-shot win.

Gallegos raced ahead with three birdies in his opening seven holes and added another at the par-three 11th, only to bounce back from a bogey at the 15th to complete victory with a final-hole gain.

Abel Gallegos 🇦🇷 is the first argentinean to win the Latin America Amateur Championship. #CreatingHeroes #LAAC2020 pic.twitter.com/xTHFVd0PDS — LAAC (@LAAC_Golf) January 19, 2020

"It was an amazing day," Gallegos said. "It was difficult to get up in the morning, knowing I had all this pressure. When I woke up, I stood up, I looked at myself in the mirror and I said, 'You can do this. Let's do it.'"

Three birdies in the last six holes saw Aaron Tarrazas match Gallegos' 67 and secure second spot on level-par, while overnight leader Jose Vega finished five off the pace after a three-over 74.

This is the first year the winner of the event qualifies for The Open at Royal St George's as well as the Masters, with Gallegos also secured entry to final qualifying for the US Open.

Gallegos is the fifth Latin American in the field at the Masters, joining 2009 champion Angel Cabrera, Joaquin Niemann of Chile, Sebastin Muoz of Colombia and Abraham Ancer of Mexico.