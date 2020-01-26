Tiger Woods thought he had holed out for eagle, but his ball hopped back out of the hole!

Tiger Woods hit a perfect second shot early in his final round at Torrey Pines and his ball dropped into the cup for eagle ... until it jumped back out!

Woods' ball appeared to defy the laws of gravity on the second hole as he looked for an instant response to an opening bogey, and he looked to have provided the ideal comeback as he stared down his 141-yard approach.

Woods' ball disappeared into the cup, then reappeared!

After pitching a few yards short of the pin, his ball bounced twice before hopping into the cup and disappearing for a split-second, but the cheers and applause from the gallery were suddenly replaced by gasps of astonishment.

Tiger's ball reappeared and came to rest a few inches from the hole, leaving commentators and viewers to analyse just how it didn't stay at the bottom of the cup.

"It was just remarkable," said Rich Beem on Sky Sports Golf. "It went in so cleanly, the flagstick was never disrupted, but his ball seemed to have so much spin on it that it just climbed back out.

"How did that happen? I have no idea!"

Watch the video above to see how Woods was robbed of an eagle on the final day of the Farmers Insurance Open ...