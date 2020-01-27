Rory McIlroy and Jack Nicklaus among golf's tributes to Kobe Bryant

A young Tiger Woods with Kobe Bryant in the late 90s

Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus were among the notable names from the golfing world to pay tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Lakers great and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among the nine passengers killed when a helicopter came down in Calabasas, about 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles, on Sunday morning.

News of Bryant's passing quickly filtered through to those in action at the Farmers Insurance Open, held at Torrey Pines in California, with some players finding out during their final rounds and others immediately after finishing their week.

Woods, who was told by his caddie as he headed to the scorer's office, described Bryant's death as an "unbelievably sad day", while McIlroy tweeted after his tied-third finish he was "devastated" by the news.

Eighteen-time major champion Nicklaus referred to Bryant as a "legendary talent" and "inspirational athlete", with many other golfers turning to social media to reflect on his passing.

Love basketball. Even bigger fan of excellence. @kobebryant embodied excellence. Legendary talent; inspirational athlete; great role model; American icon loved globally. Sports lost a tremendous friend but don’t have to be sports fan for your heart to hurt. Just have to be human! — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) January 27, 2020

Speaking on Instagram after his runner-up finish, Jon Rahm said: "Today is a sad day in this world, especially for athletes, because one of the greatest athletes and one of the best basketball players of all time passed away.

"Kobe was a great reference of mine. I've studied his career and even though it's not the same sport, the way he dedicated to his work, the attention to detail and how much he put into every day of his life trying to be the best player, the best he could be, is truly inspiring.

"He has inspired so many people and I inspire to be like him in that sense, trying to be the best I can become and have the Mamba mentally that he only had."

Kobe Bryant was my HERO growing up. Even to this day he was an inspiration to the way I approached things. I woke up every day and saw this quote every time I opened my phone. His mentality motivated me not only in hard times but throughout my whole life. RIP, Kobe. pic.twitter.com/VtoYenQaYt — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) January 26, 2020

Mourning with the rest of the world the tragic loss of the legend Kobe,his daughter Gianna, and all of the other passengers. This is just devastating and there are no words to describe the sadness and loss we are all feeling. We are so so sorry. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) January 27, 2020

So shocked and heart broken. Thoughts and prayers go out to the Bryant family. The world of sports lost a legend. Just speechless. #RIPKobe — Dustin Johnson (@DJohnsonPGA) January 27, 2020

Can’t get this video out of my head. Of all the things I loved Kobe for, this one is just so cool to me. I have no words other than RIP to somebody I loved and wanted to be like when it was game time. 💛💜 #24 #8 #MambaMentality https://t.co/6bs1Wq4Xro — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) January 26, 2020

One of the greatest sportsmen gone too soon - awful awful news - rip to all those involved #mamba — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) January 26, 2020

I heard the news on the 11th tee today. We’ve lost a great man, an incredible athlete, a legend. His daughter and the others that were lost... it’s unimaginable. My prayers go out to all their families. Thankful for all we have to remember you by... RIP Kobe — bubba watson (@bubbawatson) January 27, 2020

Tragic news of Kobe!! — Ernie Els (@TheBig_Easy) January 27, 2020