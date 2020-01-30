Shane Lowry's attempt to chip from the rocks did not end well in Saudi

Shane Lowry was unable to capitalise on a huge slice of good fortune as he endured a disappointing finish to his opening round of the Saudi International.

Lowry was cruising along nicely at two under par for the first day, and he would have been eyeing up his fourth birdie of the round when he split the fairway with his drive at the par-five closing hole.

But he pulled his second a fraction and watched anxiously as his ball drifted down off the green to the left and down the slope, with seemingly nothing to stop it from ending in a watery grave.

However, his ball held up on the rocky surround, albeit in an extreme tricky lie which prompted most observers to expect the reigning Open champion to take his medicine and take a penalty drop before trying to save his par with a chip and a putt.

With Sky Sports' on-course commentator Jamie Spence detailing the potential pitfalls of trying to chip from the rocks, Lowry decided he could stab his ball back up the slope and onto the putting surface to set up an unlikely chance for birdie.

But Jamie's warnings proved well-founded as Lowry did not make the desired contact, and watched helplessly as his ball failed to reach the putting surface before trickling back down the slope, past his feet and this time it would disappear into the water hazard.

A furious Lowry had to compose himself before chipping on for five and holing a tricky six-foot putt to limit the damage to a bogey-six before he headed off to sign for a 69, and perhaps reflect on a lesson learned!

Watch the video above to see how Lowry paid the price for not heeding the words of wisdom from Jamie Spence in Saudi ...