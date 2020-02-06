AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Nick Taylor two clear of Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay made a strong start at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Nick Taylor birdied his final two holes to open up a two-shot lead at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with Patrick Cantlay part of the chasing pack.

Taylor's fast finish closed out a bogey-free 63 at Monterey Peninsula, one of three courses used at the event, taking the Canadian to eight under and two clear of Cantlay and Chase Seiffert.

Cantlay produced the lowest round of the day at Spyglass Hill, mixing nine birdies with three bogeys in his opening-round 66, with Seiffert matching that total for the best score at Pebble Beach.

Cantlay's last victory came at the Memorial in June

Defending champion Phil Mickelson sits four off the pace alongside Jason Day, while Graeme McDowell - winner of last week's Saudi International on the European Tour - is in the group on two under after an opening-round 70 at Spyglass Hill.

Starting on the back nine, Taylor followed an eagle-three at tenth with back-to-back gains from the 15th to reach the turn in 33, before posting successive birdies to move into a tie for the lead.

Taylor moved ahead for the first time after ending a run of pars with a birdie-three at the eighth, with the world 229 then doubling his advantage by picking up another shot on his final hole.

Taylor hasn't posted a top-20 since the Safeway Open in October, the opening event of the season

Cantlay made three birdies in a four-hole stretch from the tenth and successive gains from the 16th to stay in touch with the lead, as Seiffert mixed four birdies with an eagle to also get to six under.

Robert Streb birdied his final two holes at Pebble Beach to get into the group on five under that also contains Charley Hoffman and Harold Varner III, with Mickelson up to tied-12th after closing his round with three straight birdies.

Watch the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Friday with Featured Groups from 4pm on Sky Sports Golf.