Genesis Invitational: Tee times for opening round at Riviera

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas will play alongside Steve Stricker for the first two rounds in California

Groups and tee times for the opening round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in California.

USA unless stated, all times GMT

Starting at hole 1

1445 Scott Brown, Jason Kokrak, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa)

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

1455 Alex Noren (Swe), Brian Stuard, Bronson Burgoon

1506 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler

1516 Marc Leishman (Aus), Brendon Todd, Jim Herman

1527 Kevin Na, Jason Dufner, Kevin Chappell

1537 Cameron Smith (Aus), Nate Lashley, Paul Casey (Eng)

1548 Corey Conners (Can), Cameron Champ, Keegan Bradley

1558 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Tyler Duncan, Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau is chasing a first victory of 2020

1609 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Matthew Wolff, Rory Sabbatini (Svk)

1619 Danny Lee (Nzl), Roger Sloan (Can), Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)

1910 Patrick Rodgers, Joel Dahmen, Adam Schenk

1920 Sam Burns, Luke List, Sepp Straka (Aut)

1931 Michael Thompson, Adam Hadwin (Can), Denny McCarthy

1941 Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Steve Stricker

2:41 Ahead of Woods' latest bid for a history-making 83rd PGA Tour title, we take a look back at highlights from his previous victories Ahead of Woods' latest bid for a history-making 83rd PGA Tour title, we take a look back at highlights from his previous victories

1952 Jon Rahm (Spa), J.B. Holmes, Justin Rose (Eng)

2002 Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau

2013 Patrick Reed, Nick Taylor (Can), Scott Piercy

2023 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Chez Reavie, Pat Perez

2034 Peter Malnati, Scott Stallings, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)

Live on the Range: 2020 Genesis Invitational Live on

2044 James Hahn, Kyle Stanley, Vaughn Taylor

Starting at hole 10

1445 Matt Every, Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Kyoung-hoon Lee (Kor)

1455 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Sam Ryder

1506 Russell Henley, Chris Stroud, Sungjae Im (Kor)

1516 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Patrick Cantlay, Dustin Johnson

Rory McIlroy has posted top-four finishes in his last four worldwide starts

1527 Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson

1537 Xander Schauffele, Aaron Wise, Jason Day (Aus)

1548 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Matt Kuchar, Russell Knox (Sco)

1558 Ryan Palmer, Andrew Landry, Andrew Putnam

1609 JT Poston, Kevin Tway, Sergio Garcia (Spa)

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

1619 Brian Gay, Martin Laird (Sco), Wyndham Clark

1910 Matt Jones (Aus), Cameron Tringale, Abraham Ancer (Mex)

1920 J.J. Spaun, Ryan Moore, Talor Gooch

1931 Nick Watney, Branden Grace (Rsa), Bud Cauley

1941 Sung Kang (Kor), Danny Willett (Eng), Adam Scott (Aus)

Danny Willett makes his first PGA Tour appearance since the CJ Cup in October

1952 Adam Long, Collin Morikawa, Jimmy Walker

2002 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Jim Furyk

2013 Lanto Griffin, Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai), Charles Howell III

2023 Martin Trainer, Troy Merritt, Ryan Armour

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

2034 Charley Hoffman, Aaron Baddeley (Aus), Harold Varner III

2044 Joseph Bramlett, Kyong-jun Moon (Kor), Sean Yu (Tpe)

Watch the Genesis Invitational throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday with Featured Groups from 2.45pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.