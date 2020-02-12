Genesis Invitational: Tee times for opening round at Riviera
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 12/02/20 12:47pm
Groups and tee times for the opening round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in California.
USA unless stated, all times GMT
Starting at hole 1
1445 Scott Brown, Jason Kokrak, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa)
1455 Alex Noren (Swe), Brian Stuard, Bronson Burgoon
1506 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler
1516 Marc Leishman (Aus), Brendon Todd, Jim Herman
1527 Kevin Na, Jason Dufner, Kevin Chappell
1537 Cameron Smith (Aus), Nate Lashley, Paul Casey (Eng)
1548 Corey Conners (Can), Cameron Champ, Keegan Bradley
1558 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Tyler Duncan, Bryson DeChambeau
1609 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Matthew Wolff, Rory Sabbatini (Svk)
1619 Danny Lee (Nzl), Roger Sloan (Can), Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)
1910 Patrick Rodgers, Joel Dahmen, Adam Schenk
1920 Sam Burns, Luke List, Sepp Straka (Aut)
1931 Michael Thompson, Adam Hadwin (Can), Denny McCarthy
1941 Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Steve Stricker
1952 Jon Rahm (Spa), J.B. Holmes, Justin Rose (Eng)
2002 Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau
2013 Patrick Reed, Nick Taylor (Can), Scott Piercy
2023 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Chez Reavie, Pat Perez
2034 Peter Malnati, Scott Stallings, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)
2044 James Hahn, Kyle Stanley, Vaughn Taylor
Starting at hole 10
1445 Matt Every, Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Kyoung-hoon Lee (Kor)
1455 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Sam Ryder
1506 Russell Henley, Chris Stroud, Sungjae Im (Kor)
1516 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Patrick Cantlay, Dustin Johnson
1527 Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson
1537 Xander Schauffele, Aaron Wise, Jason Day (Aus)
1548 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Matt Kuchar, Russell Knox (Sco)
1558 Ryan Palmer, Andrew Landry, Andrew Putnam
1609 JT Poston, Kevin Tway, Sergio Garcia (Spa)
1619 Brian Gay, Martin Laird (Sco), Wyndham Clark
1910 Matt Jones (Aus), Cameron Tringale, Abraham Ancer (Mex)
1920 J.J. Spaun, Ryan Moore, Talor Gooch
1931 Nick Watney, Branden Grace (Rsa), Bud Cauley
1941 Sung Kang (Kor), Danny Willett (Eng), Adam Scott (Aus)
1952 Adam Long, Collin Morikawa, Jimmy Walker
2002 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Jim Furyk
2013 Lanto Griffin, Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai), Charles Howell III
2023 Martin Trainer, Troy Merritt, Ryan Armour
2034 Charley Hoffman, Aaron Baddeley (Aus), Harold Varner III
2044 Joseph Bramlett, Kyong-jun Moon (Kor), Sean Yu (Tpe)
