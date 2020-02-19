Sky Sports Golf podcast: Riviera review, WGC-Mexico predictions

The Sky Sports Golf podcast team are out on the road again this week, with Rich Beem and Ewen Murray joining Josh Antmann live from the WGC-Mexico Championship.

The panel reflect on another entertaining week in the golfing world, where Adam Scott came through a star-studded field to claim a first PGA Tour win since 2016 at the Genesis Invitational.

As well as looking back at the key moments from an eventful Sunday, the trio discuss what went wrong for Rory McIlroy during the final day and give their verdict on where Riviera Golf Club ranks among the best courses on the PGA Tour.

McIlroy finished tied-fifth after a final-round 73

The group give their reasons for Francesco Molinari's recent struggles and review Inbee Park winning her 20th LPGA Tour title on Sunday, as well as offering their views on the recent golf Distance Insights Report.

Rich and Ewen offer their predictions for the opening World Golf Championship event of the year and tackle the latest edition of Ponder the Pro, plus answer the best of your questions.