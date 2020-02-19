Rory McIlroy on Premier Golf League: 'I don't like what they're proposing'

Rory McIlroy insists he will not join the Premier Golf League

Rory McIlroy has delivered a damning verdict on the proposals for a Premier Golf League and declared: "I'm out".

The World Golf Group, believed to be heavily financed by Saudi investors, announced plans last month for an elite golf tour comprising 18 tournaments, each over three rounds instead of the traditional four, with a $2m prize for each winner.

McIlroy was initially sceptical when first asked about the proposals during the Farmers Insurance Open, when he also admitted he had first been approached to discuss a "breakaway" tour towards the end of the 2014 season.

McIlroy wants to retain his freedom of choice over his playing schedule

But, having had more time to think about the ambitious plans, the world No 1 has ruled himself out of joining the Premier Golf League, insisting he wished to retain his "autonomy and freedom" when planning a schedule.

"The more I've thought about it, the more I don't like it," said McIlroy ahead of this week's WGC-Mexico Championship, the first World Golf Championship event of the year that has been hit by the withdrawals of four of the world's top 12 players including Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

"The one thing as a professional golfer in my position that I value is the fact that I have autonomy and freedom over everything that I do. I pick and choose, and this is a perfect example. Some guys this week made the choice to not come to Mexico, but if you go and play this other golf league, you're not going to have that choice.

"I read a thing the other day where it said if you take the money they can tell you what to do, so if you don't take the money, they can't tell you what to do. And I think that's my thing, I've never been one for being told what to do, and I like to have that autonomy and freedom over my career, and I feel like I would give that up by going to play this other league.

McIlroy was first approached by PGL backers in 2014

"For me, I'm out. My position is I'm against it until there may come a day that I can't be against it. If everyone else goes, I might not have a choice, but at this point, yeah, I don't like what they're proposing."

McIlroy also revealed that opinion amongst his fellow professionals on the PGL proposals was "very split", and insisted that money should not be the "driving factor" in any player's decision-making process.

Woods did not give a definitive answer on the PGA when pressed on the subject at Riviera last week, admitting that he had been personally approached to take part before adding: "My team has been aware of it and we've delved into the details of it and trying to figure it out just like everyone else."

McIlroy also believes Tiger Woods would turn down the PGL

But McIlroy has predicted that Woods would be against committing to an 18-tournament league, adding: "Tiger is 44, he's got two young kids, and he has openly said last week he wants to play 12 times a year. This league is proposing 18, so he's not going to do it.

"Right now, people are looking at it purely from a monetary standpoint. I would like to be on the right side of history with this one, just sort of as Arnold Palmer was with the whole Greg Norman thing in the '90s. Again, I value a lot of other things over money, and that's sort of my stance on it at this point."