WGC-Mexico Championship: Tee times for opening round at Chapultepec

Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy have been grouped alongside Gary Woodland for the first two rounds

Tee times for the opening round of the WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.

USA unless stated, all times GMT

Starting at hole 1

1703 Scott Hend (Aus), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Byeong-Hun An (Kor)

1715 Bubba Watson, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn)

1727 Corey Conners (Can), Cameron Smith (Aus), Matt Kuchar

1739 Brendon Todd, Marcus Kinhult (Swe), Pablo Larrazabal (Spa)

1751 Lanto Griffin, Graeme McDowell (NIrl), Branden Grace (Rsa)

McDowell is playing his first World Golf Championship event since 2016

1803 Matt Wallace (Eng), Jorge Campillo (Spa), Chez Reavie

1815 Tae Hee Lee (Kor), Lucas Herbert (Aus), Kurt Kitayama

1827 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1839 Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia (Spa), Lee Westwood (Eng)

1851 Marc Leishman (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Justin Thomas

1903 Adam Scott (Aus), Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Jon Rahm (Spa)

1915 Jordan Spieth, Shane Lowry (Irl), Sung Kang (Kor)

Spieth has dropped back outside the world's top 50

Starting at hole 10

1703 Lucas Glover, Shaun Norris (Rsa), Jazz Janewattananond (Tha)

1715 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Ryan Fox (Nzl), Billy Horschel

1727 Kevin Kisner, Xander Schauffele, Paul Casey (Eng)

1739 Dustin Johnson, Francesco Molinari (Ita), Abraham Ancer (Mex)

1751 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

1803 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im (Kor)

1815 Benjamin Hebert (Fra), Collin Morikawa, Zach Murray (Aus)

1827 Robert Macintyre (Sco), Justin Harding (Rsa), Charles Howell III

MacIntyre is making his WGC-Mexico Championship debut

1839 Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra), Scottie Scheffler, Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)

1851 Danny Willett (Eng), Kevin Na, Victor Perez (Fra)

1903 Brandt Snedeker, Sebastian Munoz (Col), Matthias Schwab (Aut)

1915 Jason Kokrak, Zander Lombard (Rsa), Shugo Imahira (Jpn)

