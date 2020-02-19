WGC-Mexico Championship: Tee times for opening round at Chapultepec
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 19/02/20 12:03pm
Tee times for the opening round of the WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.
USA unless stated, all times GMT
Starting at hole 1
1703 Scott Hend (Aus), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Byeong-Hun An (Kor)
1715 Bubba Watson, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn)
1727 Corey Conners (Can), Cameron Smith (Aus), Matt Kuchar
1739 Brendon Todd, Marcus Kinhult (Swe), Pablo Larrazabal (Spa)
1751 Lanto Griffin, Graeme McDowell (NIrl), Branden Grace (Rsa)
1803 Matt Wallace (Eng), Jorge Campillo (Spa), Chez Reavie
1815 Tae Hee Lee (Kor), Lucas Herbert (Aus), Kurt Kitayama
1827 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)
1839 Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia (Spa), Lee Westwood (Eng)
1851 Marc Leishman (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Justin Thomas
1903 Adam Scott (Aus), Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Jon Rahm (Spa)
1915 Jordan Spieth, Shane Lowry (Irl), Sung Kang (Kor)
Starting at hole 10
1703 Lucas Glover, Shaun Norris (Rsa), Jazz Janewattananond (Tha)
1715 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Ryan Fox (Nzl), Billy Horschel
1727 Kevin Kisner, Xander Schauffele, Paul Casey (Eng)
1739 Dustin Johnson, Francesco Molinari (Ita), Abraham Ancer (Mex)
1751 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
1803 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im (Kor)
1815 Benjamin Hebert (Fra), Collin Morikawa, Zach Murray (Aus)
1827 Robert Macintyre (Sco), Justin Harding (Rsa), Charles Howell III
1839 Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra), Scottie Scheffler, Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)
1851 Danny Willett (Eng), Kevin Na, Victor Perez (Fra)
1903 Brandt Snedeker, Sebastian Munoz (Col), Matthias Schwab (Aut)
1915 Jason Kokrak, Zander Lombard (Rsa), Shugo Imahira (Jpn)
