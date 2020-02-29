Callum Shinkwin in six-way tie for Oman Open lead

2:01 Highlights of the third round of the Oman Open, where there is a six-way tie for the lead going into the final 18 holes Highlights of the third round of the Oman Open, where there is a six-way tie for the lead going into the final 18 holes

England's Callum Shinkwin will take a share of the lead into the final round of the Oman Open as he goes in search of a first professional victory in Muscat.

The former Walker Cup star had held the lead on his own but a bogey on the last in his third-round 66 dropped him back to 11 under and into a six-way tie alongside 2018 champion Joost Luiten, Finnish pair Mikko Korhonen and Sami Valimaki, South African Brandon Stone and Danish teenager Rasmus Hojgaard.

Shinkwin came close to a professional breakthrough at the 2017 Scottish Open but it was again a bogey on the last that dropped him into a play-off with eventual winner Rafa Cabrera Bello.

After a birdie on the par-five third at Al Mouj Golf, he made hat-tricks of gains from the sixth and 12th before a poor second on the last - where he also took six on Friday despite his lucky 'pinball' escape - led to his only bogey of the day.

Callum Shinkwin once again had problems at the 18th - his only bogey of the day

"I played great," he told europeantour.com. "I had a couple of good spells on the front nine and the back nine, holed a few putts, so overall my whole game has been very good. I just have to sort that last hole out and I should be doing quite well.

"My distance control has been very good and my putts haven't been dropping but my new caddie has been very helpful with the green reading so overall the game has been there, so it is just a matter of time.

"I will just do all the same things. It is more about how I am on the golf course as opposed to trying too hard. It is quite easy to go out there and force the situation, so just let it happen and hope for the best."

Dutchman Luiten won the inaugural staging of this event and he carded a bogey-free 67, while playing partner Stone was also blemish-free in posting the same score.

Joost Luiten is bidding for a second Oman Open victory

Hojgaard was the third member of that group and he was two over for the day after bogeying the sixth and making a double on the second, but the 18-year-old fought back with five birdies in a 70.

Rookie Valimaki made eight birdies in a 64 that was the lowest round of the week so far, while countryman Korhonen was bogey-free in his 65.

Italy's Guido Migliozzi is a shot off the lead after a 68, one clear of England's Jordan Smith and three ahead of another Englishman in Robert Rock and Scot Stephen Gallacher, who came home in 40 to fall down the leaderboard.